Joella A. Henry passed away October 5, 2022 at her home, she was 97 years old. She was born February 7, 1925 in Columbia, the daughter of C.H. and Reta Homsley Sapp. She worked for the University Extension Service as a Soil technician. She married A. Donald Henry in 1944 in Columbia and he preceded her in death. Joella was a 75 year member of Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
She enjoyed sewing, working on the farm, especially raking hay. For the past 42 years she has helped her children and grandchildren in every way possible at Strawberry Hill Farms. Many customers will remember her being in the corner of the sales area stapling boxes.