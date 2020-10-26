John Albert Miller, 88, of Columbia died Oct. 23, 2020, at the Missouri State Veterans Home in Mexico, Missouri, following an extended period of declining health.
John was born Oct. 1, 1932, in Foster, Missouri, to Irene “Susie” Coyne and Eugene Miller. He graduated in 1949 from Rich Hill High School. From 1952 to 1954, he served in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas.
John worked more than 35 years with Peabody Energy as a coal preparation plant manager. After retirement in 1992, he was engaged in managing the family farm in Bates County, Missouri, while enjoying the out-of-doors, hunting and fishing with friends and family. John loved to fry fish for large family gatherings. He also enjoyed raising American foxhounds for many years.
Like his father and both his grandfathers, John was a 32nd degree Freemason and full member of the Scottish Rite in Foster and a member of the American Legion in Rich Hill.
In 1960, John was married to Wilma (Droz) Miller in Butler, Missouri. John and Wilma have made their home in Columbia since 1970.
He is survived by his wife, of Columbia; four children, Teresa (Brand) Eskew of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Scott (Stephanie) Ellis, Stuart Miller and Suzanne (Jay) Gebhardt, all of Columbia; four grandchildren, Brett (Jason) Eavenson of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, John Eskew and Matthew Eskew, both of Lee’s Summit, and Adrianna (Bruce) Kennedy of Asheville, North Carolina; and two great-grandsons, Ellis Eavenson and Bridger Eavenson, both of Steamboat Springs.
A family graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A sign-in book will be available outside Memorial’s east side of the building to pay respects from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, 1 Veterans Drive, Mexico, MO, 65265.
