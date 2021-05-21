John C. Baldridge, 84, of Marshall, MO, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.
At John's request no services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Saline Animal League or Wayside Waifs in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.
Born January 11, 1937, in Milan, MO, he was the son of the late John Elliott Baldridge and Ruby Irene Cole Baldridge. On August 29, 1964, he married Anna Mae Twitchell who survives of the home. He lived in Marshall since 1978, moving from Sedalia, MO and was a retired parts manager. He was a Shriner and of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Mae; four children, Debbie Thomas (Gary) of Ashland, MO, Daniel Baldridge (Cathy) of Warrensburg, MO, Johnn Baldridge (Barb) of Rayville, MO, and Megan Baldridge of Marshall; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Baldridge of New Franklin, MO and Jim Baldridge (Gloria) of San Antonio, TX; sister-in-law, Emma Baldridge of New Franklin; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one son, Mike Baldridge; and one brother, Don Baldridge.