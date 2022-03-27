John Clifton Cleek of Columbia, Missouri, died March 16 at the age of 72, after living with ALS for 2 years. John was best known as “Tiger” John Cleek for his love and favorable predictions of the Missouri Tiger football team. He was also a loving family man, respected businessman, community leader, and strong Christian.
A native Columbian, John was born to Clifton Elmo and Wilma Selzer Cleek. He graduated as a Hickman Kewpie, and then, obtained a degree from the University of Missouri in Business Administration.
John married Ann Payne in 1970, and they had one child, John Jr. For Cleek, everything revolved around family. He coached his son, John Jr all through Daniel Boone Little League baseball and attended all of his sporting events throughout high school. This dedication for supporting his family continued as Cleek would cheer on all 3 of his grandkids in football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and golf. John even cheered on Ann at horse shows for many years, even though he was not a horse person.
John was an avid fisherman and hunter — hobbies he had enjoyed with his Dad and continued with his son and grandkids. The family would get together almost every Sunday evening for dinner, and annual family vacations provided many cherished memories.
Cleek joined his father in their family-owned business and took the helm in 1973 after tragically losing his father in an airplane crash on a return trip from a Missouri Tiger football game.
John was president and owner of Cleek’s for 49 years and had the vision in the late ‘70’s to add rent-to-own (RTO) to the business.
In 1988, he began to open additional stores, and today, Cleek’s has 5 stores in Mid-Missouri. Cleek’s leadership abilities led to involvement in the RTO industry on both the state and national level. He co-founded the Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA), served as the president for 4 years, and had been on the board ever since.
His passion called him to serve at a higher level, and he was elected to the national board of directors of the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO), in which he served for 14 years including 2 years as the president. Cleek was an icon in the RTO industry and earned many awards, including “Rental Dealer of the Year” in 1996, APRO’s highest honor of the “Lifetime Achievement Award” in 2016, and the “RTO Tiger Award” in 2020. This was the most flattering award because it was created in his name for his many accomplishments and legislative efforts in Washington D.C., and he was the first recipient. Tiger John leaves behind a legacy of dedication and service.
Tiger John wanted so badly to beat ALS, and he knew that research was the only way a cure could be found. Together with John Jr., Ann, and the ALS Mid America Chapter, Tiger John became the “face” of this disease when “Team Tiger” raised an impressive $83,000 for the Walk to Defeat ALS in August of 2021.
In addition, one of his most memorable moments was being recently honored on Faurot Field during the Missouri vs. Florida football game for his lifetime support of the Tigers as he had only missed 3 home football games since 1958.
This game was recognized as the “Rally for Tiger John” game to help raise awareness for MU Healthcare’s ALS Clinic and would be the final game he ever attended. As Tiger John always predicted a Missouri win, the Tigers pulled off a dramatic 24-23 victory! The Cleek family will honor his memory by continuing the fight to beat ALS until a cure is found.
Five years ago, Ann and John joined The Crossing Church and became members and close friends with their small group. John had a true earnestness to know Christ even before his diagnosis. He cherished meeting with his men’s Bible group every week and sharing his faith. Reading his Bible and listening to religious podcasts became his peace and comfort as his ALS progressed. He was the spiritual leader of his family in every way. When faced with terminal ALS, John would always say that his life was in “God’s hands” and that he was not afraid.
John was survived by his wife, Ann; son, John Jr (Heather); three grandchildren, Johnny (Renee), Mary, Thomas; and great grandchild, Rhett; sisters, Susie Cleek and Sally Cleek Francis (Roy); his aunt, nephews, nieces, and cousins; and his 2 loving and constant, canine companions, Timmy and Cooper.
Our sincere gratitude goes to the wonderful care of the Right at Home team of Kim, Jeff, Angie, Clare, Abby, Kailey, Emma, Feness, and Lilly. We were blessed to have such competent, compassionate medical personnel: MU’s ALS Clinic headed by Dr. Richard Barohn with Brian Ghafari-Naraghi, RN; Woodrail Internal Medicine’s Dr. Stephen Keithan, Amber Wankel, RN, and Gayla Barton, RN; Phoenix Home Care’s OT Nicole Johnson and PT David Bonuchi; our infusion nurses at Option Care Health; and Kelly, Hillarie, and Kathy from Kilgore’s Respiratory Center. A special heartfelt thanks goes to dear friend, Sally Phillips, RN.
Visitation will be Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 pm at Parker-Millard Funeral Home at 12 E. Ash Street; Columbia, MO 65203. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1:00 pm at The Crossing Church at 3615 Southland Drive 65201. Private family burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made in memory of Tiger John Cleek to: University of Missouri Healthcare ALS Treatment Center (1020 Hitt St., Columbia, MO 65212); Special Olympics Missouri (305 Special Olympics Dr., Jefferson City, MO 65101); or The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri (2101 Vandiver Dr., Columbia, MO 65202).
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.