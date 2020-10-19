John Dennis Newland, 59, of Steedman, Missouri, went to his heavenly home after a brave battle with cancer, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. John, or Denny as his family and friends called him, was born April 19, 1961 in Jefferson City to Dennis LeRoy and Sharron Rose (Fletcher) Newland.
Denny is survived by his children, Josh (Krista) Hopson, of Jamestown, Kaitlyn Newland, of Springfield, Illinois and Crystal Stinnett, of Fulton; sisters, Etta Farmer, of Fulton and Jessica (Thomas) Hooks, of Columbia; brother, Chris (Daniel) Newland, of Atlanta, Georgia; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a special friend Jason Perkins who was as close as his brother and took care of him to the very end.
Denny went to school all over the country because he was the son of a Navy officer. He went to school also at Fulton and North Callaway High Schools.
Denny retired from Columbia Regional Airport. He was a self-made man and craftsman. He was a carpenter, wood worker, welder, tilemaster and mechanic. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He was a jack of all trades and master of none.
His favorite hobbies were fishing, bow hunting and riding a motorcycle.
Denny was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Denny was a loving and loyal friend to many. He had a heart that was very large and he loved his children, family, grandchildren, nieces and nephews with great love.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Sharron Newland; stepfather, Donald Newland; brother, Eddie Newland; nephew, Eric Wilson; paternal grandparents, Jesse and Hattie Newland and maternal grandparents, Bryan and Faye Fletcher.
