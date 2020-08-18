John Henry Gerzen Jr., 93, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Columbia.
John was born July 31, 1927, in Bloomington, Illinois, to German immigrant parents John Sr. and Wilhelminea (Heiden) Gerzen.
He was preceded in death in 2012 by his wife of 64 years, Lois (Gash) Gerzen. Together, they had three children, Debbie and Steve Fala of Baltimore; Jerry and Angie Gerzen of Rocheport; and John B. and Julie Gerzen of Springfield, as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
John was a proud veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He joined the Navy prior to graduation from Normal Community High School in 1945 at age 18. He served at Glenview Naval Air Station as a Fireman First Class, stationed in Great Lakes, Illinois.
After serving just short of one year, John was drafted into the Army in 1952. This was after attending Illinois State Normal University and graduating with a Bachelor of Science in education with a minor in business administration. He spent 16 months in infantry rifleman training, then 14 months in Korea. While in Korea, John was the Supply Sergeant in the 123rd Combat Engineers, Baker Company, 45th Infantry Division. After being discharged from the Army, he worked at State Farm Insurance Co. from 1954 until his retirement in 1989.
John and Lois, seeing all 50 states, loved to travel and camp. They wintered in Texas and loved to shop in Progresso, Mexico. John could be found on the golf course with his State Farm friends, at various auctions around Columbia and at the Senior Center on Sunday afternoons after attending church at Parkade Baptist Church.
Services with military honors will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, with visitation from 1–2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd, Suite 7A, Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203, or to Parkade Baptist Church, 2102 N. Garth Ave, Columbia, MO 65202.