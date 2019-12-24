John Ernest “Jack” Donovan, 74, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Columbia.
Born on Nov. 3, 1945, in Streator, Illinois, to Helen (nee Masching) and Ernest Donovan, Jack was the second-oldest child in a large, close-knit farming family.
He was an alumnus of Southern Illinois University and Illinois State University. He taught English and theater in Pontiac, Illinois, before becoming a guidance counselor.
Jack met his wife, Judith, while acting in a community theater play in Danville, Illinois, and they were wed in March 1982.
In 1989, Jack and his family relocated to Columbia. He worked briefly as a guidance counselor in the Bunceton school system and at Fulton High School before taking a position at Simonsen Ninth Grade Center in Jefferson City. He remained a guidance counselor until his retirement in 2010.
In his retirement, Jack sang with the Boonslick Chordbusters and worked part time at Helmi’s Gardens in Columbia.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Donovan (nee Allen); a daughter Tricia Donovan; stepson Aaron Kirk; and daughter-in-law, Ann Kirk.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters and their families: Judith (Terry) Maguire, Kathleen (Rod) Paolini, Elaine (Randy) Sommer, Karen (Donita Duffee) Donovan, Marge (David) Roach, William (Mary) Donovan, Timothy (Lori) Donovan, Mary (Greg) Zappa, Jeannie (Joe) Rasmussen), James Donovan; and 28 nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his wife’s family: sisters Barbara Turman and Teresa (Ron) Allen, and brother William (Renee) Allen, and their children.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Visitation begins at noon, and the service will begin at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Jack Donovan at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.