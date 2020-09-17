Jack Taylor, 83, passed away in comfort on Monday, Sept. 14th, 2020.
He was born to Leo and Leah (Constantineau) Taylor on July 3, 1937 in Detroit. Raised in Buffalo, New York, he served in and played baseball for the U.S. Navy before studying business at MU. He graduated in 1962 with a bachelor's degree. He remained at MU for most of his career as the director of the office of management consulting services. Jack will be remembered for his warm and energetic sociability, honest commentary, enthusiasm, generosity, and his love of family, travel and sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Leah, his brothers Leo and Stewart, his sisters Marie and Monica, and his mother and father-in-law, Shirley and John Creighton. He is survived by his wife Julia, their son Alex (Charlotte), his sons Gary (Maria) and Scott (Chrissy) and their mother Sandy; his grandchildren Caroline, Morgan, and Ryan, his British family by marriage, and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Jack would have appreciated that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Disabled American Veterans charity.