John Charles “Johnie” Bishop, 88, of California, Missouri, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia.
Johnie was born March 26, 1932, in Prairie Home, a son of Virgil and Euda Parker Bishop. He was a lifelong farmer helping area farmers. Johnie enjoyed riding horses, watching Western movies and hunting.
He is survived by his sister, Beulah Bishop, of California, Missouri, and was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Virgil Lee Bishop.
Services honoring Johnie’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with The Rev. Charles Cook officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Those attending are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering to protect others.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
