John K. Glenn, 86, a loved friend of many and a beloved father to Suzanne, passed. John grew up in the hills of Appalachia during hard economic times and went on to achieve a Doctoral Degree and University Professorship, while always maintaining a posture of contentment. He always confronted life’s circumstances, including the loss of his beloved wife Peggy, with integrity. He had many interests, including golf and uniquely, cross-stitching. However, his primary interests were his daughter and his many friends, with whom he shared many fun times. There will be no funeral, as John asked only that his friends raise a glass and prayer in his memory.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.