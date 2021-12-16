John K. Glenn, 86, a loved friend of many and a beloved father to Suzanne, passed. John grew up in the hills of Appalachia during hard economic times and went on to achieve a Doctoral Degree and University Professorship, while always maintaining a posture of contentment. He always confronted life’s circumstances, including the loss of his beloved wife Peggy, with integrity. He had many interests, including golf and uniquely, cross-stitching. However, his primary interests were his daughter and his many friends, with whom he shared many fun times. There will be no funeral, as John asked only that his friends raise a glass and prayer in his memory.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you