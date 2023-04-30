Dr. John Henry Kultgen, man of peace, philosopher, activist, and loving patriarch, died peacefully on Thursday, April 20th.

Jack was a professor of philosophy at the University of Missouri-Columbia from 1967 until his retirement in 2007, during which time he taught numerous courses in ancient philosophy, epistemology, metaphysics, and ethics, and proudly directed twenty-nine dissertations. In addition to a long and distinguished record of service to the University, Jack twice served as department chairman. Before coming to Missouri, Jack taught at Oregon State University and Southern Methodist University, where he was awarded full professorship in 1960 and served as the department chair from 1958-1967. At Missouri, Jack’s numerous contributions to the university were recognized with the Byler Distinguished Teaching Award, Peace Studies Professor of the Year Award, as well as nomination for the intercampus Thomas Jefferson Award.

