Dr. John Henry Kultgen, man of peace, philosopher, activist, and loving patriarch, died peacefully on Thursday, April 20th.
Jack was a professor of philosophy at the University of Missouri-Columbia from 1967 until his retirement in 2007, during which time he taught numerous courses in ancient philosophy, epistemology, metaphysics, and ethics, and proudly directed twenty-nine dissertations. In addition to a long and distinguished record of service to the University, Jack twice served as department chairman. Before coming to Missouri, Jack taught at Oregon State University and Southern Methodist University, where he was awarded full professorship in 1960 and served as the department chair from 1958-1967. At Missouri, Jack’s numerous contributions to the university were recognized with the Byler Distinguished Teaching Award, Peace Studies Professor of the Year Award, as well as nomination for the intercampus Thomas Jefferson Award.
In honor of his forty years of distinguished teaching and dedication to his students, the Philosophy Department renamed their fund for graduate student travel and scholarship the Kultgen Endowment Fund. Jack was the prolific author of over fifty articles and five books including In the Valley of the Shadow: Reflections on the Morality of Nuclear Deterrence, Intervention and Autonomy: Paternalism and the Caring Life, and Ethics and Professionalism. In addition, he was awarded three National Science Foundation Fellowships in Engineering Ethics; he was elected President of the Southwestern Philosophical Society and President of the Missouri Philosophical Association.
These were not just academic interests to Jack; they guided his commitment to justice and equality in his community and beyond. He served as the president of the ACLU chapters in both Dallas, TX and Columbia, MO, and the co-chair of the Dallas Catholic Interracial Council. In addition, he was active in Veterans for Peace, Peace Studies, and the Columbia Human Rights Commission. He was also a life-long Dallas Cowboy fan, a classical music aficionado, and a voracious reader of poetry, fiction, and history.
Jack was born in Dallas, Texas in 1925. He, his brother David and his parents John Henry Sr. and Reba Mickelborough moved to Waco in 1936, where his father was a prominent businessman and community leader. Jack graduated summa cum laude from the University of Texas in 1947, and received his Ph. D from the University of Chicago in 1951.
From 1943 to 1946 he served in the United States Navy where he was recruited for training in Chinese Language at the Navy Oriental Language School at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather to his large, blended family. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Aline; children David (Helen), John (Peggy), Mary (Larry), Rebecca (Chris), Michael (Amy), Rachel Hall (William), and Daniel Hall (Cindy); 18 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, and the mother of five of his children, Phyllis Biggs Kultgen.
A celebration of his life is being planned to take place in Columbia this summer and will be posted to this website.