John L. Williams, 72, of Columbia passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at his home.
On July 20, 1948, John was born to John Williams and Tinnie Lee Spriggs-Williams in Clarksdale, Mississippi. At an early age of nine, John quit school to help raise his siblings.
John worked on farms until he was 19 years old. John got hurt in Crawfordsville, Arkansas, which left him paralyzed. He moved to Steele and then later to Columbia. John was later diagnosed with voice box cancer in 2013.
John loved his family and friends. He loved to play cards and just have family over.
John leaves to cherish daughters Jacqueline (Anthony) Burnett of Columbia and Chris Cummings of Chicago; nine grandsons, Eric and Derrick Nesbitt of Columbia, Marquise and Kendrelle Cummings and Anthony and Dmario Anderson, all of Chicago, JaKobe Wingate and Jamir Holmes of Dickenson, North Dakota, and Jay’Ivion Fulton of Columbia; four granddaughters, Amanda Wilson of Columbia, Ebony Cummings, Jahmia Robinson and Johniya Robinson, all of Chicago; and seven great-grandkids.
He also leaves behind seven brothers, C. D. Purnell of Chicago, William Mayberry and John W. Williams of Steele, Bobby Williams of Covington and Georgia, A.C. Williams, Lee Williams and Larry Mayberry of Columbia; five sisters, Ethel Williams, Lissie Purnell and Denise Sanders of Topeka, Kansas, Mary Mayberry of Steele and Mable Mayberry of Boston; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his father, John W. Williams; his mother, Tinnie Lee Williams; brother Ricky Tillman; two sisters, Willie Purnell and Dorothy Williams; son John C. Wingate; a special niece, Maxine McCoy; and a special nephew, Timothy Townsend.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Homegoing services will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory at 12 E Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com.