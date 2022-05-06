John Lawrence Rhein passed from this life on Sunday, April 17th, 2022, under the care of Avenlr Memory Care in Las Vegas, NV, at the age of 94.
John was born In St. Louis, MO, July 30, 1927, to Herbert Henry and Leona Goessling Rhein, the oldest of three children.
John “Barry” attended Harrison Elementary School, then was graduated from Beaumont High School in St.Louis In 1945.
He was inducted into the Army in 1945, serving in Korea in 1946 near the 38th parallel. Following his tour of duty, he returned to St. Louis.
He attended Washinton University, then later enrolled in Milliken University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education. Returning to St. Louis, MO, he began an apprenticeship in print, earning a journeyman printer’s license. He then continued to work in the printing industry.
He married the former Betty Atchinson of St. Louis in 1950, and they became parents of three children. The family moved to Columbia, MO, in 1967 when John became a part of the University of MO School of Journallsm faculty.
Asked what he was teaching, John would reply, “how to put ink on paper.” He enjoyed working with young minds and teaching them about complexities of this profession. After his retirement from the university, he continued working with print sales for Lake Printing and General Printing.
He also became involved in volunteer projects in Columbia, working with the P.E. T. Project, S.C.O.R.E., Missouri Geography Bee, and later the Central MO Honor Flight.
On July 25, 1989, he married Martha Mason of Columbia, MO, and they celebrated 32 years of marriage.
As he was growing up, the neighborhood boys would get together to mow a field and cut a baseball diamond in the grass to have their own place to play ball.
In his high school years, he was a part of the “the knothole gang” who would race to Fairground Park after school to watch the St Louis Browns play baseball.
After The Browns became the Cardinals, he continued to watch and learn the game. One of his best memories was that of he and his brother, Bill, playing for the City Baseball League in Forest Park during the summer. He also enjoyed Sunday bowling with his father and grandfather and in later years, playing golf with friends and his brother.
A period of life he really enjoyed was from 2003 to 2009 when they moved to a family farm near La Plata MO. It was a contrast in many ways, but the community was welcoming.
He became involved with FLPP, a preservation group, which was restoring the Green Theater and Railroad Station. He also assisted in the La Plata Sesquicentennial Celebration in 2005.
They returned to Columbia until 2019, moving to Las Vegas, NV, to be near the Don and Becky Utchel family, who have helped care for them in their older years.
Preceding him In death were his parents, his brother BIii and former wife, Bea.
Surviving him are his three children, Mary Lawrence “Laurie” Winkler and husband, Kurt, of Overland Park, KS, and 2 sons, Matt and Theresa Winkler of Arvada, CO, and Andrew and Jill Winkler of Merriam, KS; John C. Rhein and Loren Edraney Rhein and son, Alex Rhein of Overland Park, KS, and daughter Maggy Rhein and Ethan Hodek and great grandson, Salix Faber Rhein Hodek of Marshall AK; and son Mark Andrew Rhein and partner, Warren Brodine of Los Angeles, CA.
Also surviving is his wife, Martha Rhein of Las Vegas, NV, and a sister, Eleanor Kaiser, of St. Louis and nieces and nephews, Other survivors include stepdaughter and husband Becky and Don Utchel of Las Vegas, step grandchildren, Donald and Emmie Utchel of Las Vegas, Allie and Doug Herrera of Los Angeles and great-granddaughter, Palmer Herrera (Las Vegas) and Sunny Mason (Cannes, France).
Memorials may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd., Ste 7A, Box 334, Columbia MO 65203
Memorial services will be held at a later date, Final resting place will be Jefferson Barracks Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.