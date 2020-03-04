John Melvin McAllister, 60, of Columbia died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at University Hospital after a very short battle with aggressive cancer.
John was born July 29, 1959, in Lebanon, to William Howard and Lola Mae (Looney) McAllister. On June 2, 1984, he married Laurie Gastler on a ballfield in Apache Flats. Laurie survives.
John attended Lebanon High School, where he was two-time athlete of the year and a five-sport letterman. He played baseball, football, basketball and golf, and he participated in track and field. He still holds his high school’s long-jump record.
He attended Missouri Southern University on a full-ride football scholarship. He played tight end and was named rookie of the year in 1977–78.
John was a lifelong truck driver and worked 30 years for FedEx, which recently recognized him with a 28-year safe driver award.
John enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball and golfing at Columbia’s public courses. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs. He never missed watching a Super Bowl and was thrilled when the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV earlier this year. He also loved to barbecue.
John loved his family fiercely. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Ryan McAllister (Erica) of Hallsville; two daughters, Katelyn Swafford (Jacob) of Albany and Kelli McAllister of Columbia; four brothers, Howard McAllister (Dana) and Wayne McAllister (Paula), both of Lebanon, Bill McAllister (Lena) of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Darrell McAllister (Jane) of Norwalk, Iowa; three grandchildren, Connor and Mason McAllister of Hallsville and Jackson Swafford of Albany; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ross Mechlin, Dwayne Bernicky, Tony Dye, Craig Smith, David Shire and Corey Potter.
Memorial contributions can be made to an education fund for John’s grandchildren, in care of Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202.