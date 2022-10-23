John Poague Perry, 101, passed away on Thursday, October 20 at home in Champaign, Illinois. There will be a private family service and burial on Friday, October 28 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, Missouri. He will be buried there next to his beloved wife Verna who passed away in 2012.

John was born on a farm near Windsor, Missouri on November 14, 1920, to Frank William Perry and Eula Belle Poague. He had an older sister Ruth and a younger brother Gene, both now deceased. In 1933, the farm was lost in a foreclosure during the Great Depression, so the family moved to Columbia, Missouri, and started over. His father Frank then found a job at the local gas company Missouri Utilities Company which was acquired by Union Electric Company in the 1950’s. Union Electric has since become Ameren Missouri.

