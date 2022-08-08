John Roland Blow, Jr., 90, died August 4, 2022, after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept 3, 2022, at The Terrace Retirement Community, 1408 Bus Loop 70W, Columbia, MO beginning at 2:00 p.m.

John was born in Kinston, NC, in 1931, the only child of John R Blow, Sr. and Jessie (Ives) Blow. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida where he met and married his wife of 61 years, Anita.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you