John Roland Blow, Jr., 90, died August 4, 2022, after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept 3, 2022, at The Terrace Retirement Community, 1408 Bus Loop 70W, Columbia, MO beginning at 2:00 p.m.
John was born in Kinston, NC, in 1931, the only child of John R Blow, Sr. and Jessie (Ives) Blow. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida where he met and married his wife of 61 years, Anita.
After his discharge from the military in 1953, he and Anita relocated to her hometown where John attended the St. Louis School of Pharmacy and they started their family.
They lived in St Louis until 1958 when they moved to Columbia and he was employed at local pharmacies prior to opening his own business on the UMC campus across from Jesse Hall in 1968.
After his business closed in 1974, he continued working for a variety of locally owned pharmacies in Columbia and the surrounding area.
He and Anita spent their retirement years exploring destinations within the U.S. and abroad. Their love of traveling was interrupted when he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure, which came as a shock to the family because he had no known health issues prior to the diagnosis. Luckily for all who knew and loved him, he became heart transplant patient number 101 on July 25, 2000.
John was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He and Anita had five children, sixteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He spent 10 years taking care of Anita through her struggle with Parkinson’s disease, and after her death chose to move into The Terrace retirement community.
He became an outgoing and sociable friend and neighbor to those who reside there. He was a passionate strategist and enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and triominoes with his friends and family. He was generous, funny, smart, loving and genuine. A Southern gentleman to the end who loved well and was so very loved by so many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita C Blow, his parents and his best friend William C Crabb. He is survived by his five children: Connie Blow of Columbia, MO; Candy (Randy) Hoey of Marshall, MO; Penny (Tank) Williams of Moore, OK; Tim (Monique) of Olathe, KS; and Felicity (Claude) Buell of Warrensburg, MO; 16 grandchildren (Kellen & Brayden Blow; Jeffrey, Becky & Shawn Hoey; Brenden, Ashley, Ryan & Trevor Williams; Chloe, Alexis & Zach Blow; and Liam, Elijah, Keenan & Jalynn Buell) and nine great-grandchildren.
Cremation will be provided by Heartland Services in Columbia.