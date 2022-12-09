John Raymond Bernhardt, 73, of Columbia, passed away on November 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 3, 1949, the son of Raymond and Vivian (Hauck) Bernhardt.

John graduated from Plattsmouth High School in Nebraska. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He began his career as a music teacher, but his lifelong career was in the Healthcare field. He served at University of Missouri for over 40 years, as a Morgue Tech, Stat Lab Tech within the NICU, but spent the majority of his career as a Medical Technologist.

