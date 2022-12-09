John Raymond Bernhardt, 73, of Columbia, passed away on November 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 3, 1949, the son of Raymond and Vivian (Hauck) Bernhardt.
John graduated from Plattsmouth High School in Nebraska. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He began his career as a music teacher, but his lifelong career was in the Healthcare field. He served at University of Missouri for over 40 years, as a Morgue Tech, Stat Lab Tech within the NICU, but spent the majority of his career as a Medical Technologist.
John loved all his family deeply. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family. John enjoyed sharing his passion for music, bird watching, nature, hunting, and black powder shoots with those he loved. He enjoyed reading, computer games, crosswords, traveling, and spending time with his dogs.
John is survived by his wife, Melissa Bernhardt of Columbia; son, Matthew (Tracy) Bernhardt of Warsaw; daughter, Tessa (Michael Campbell) of St. Louis; brothers: Dennis (Jean) Bernhardt of Rocheport, Missouri, Alan (Deborah) Bernhardt of Columbia; grandchildren: Daniel and Ashkii Campbell, and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Vivian Bernhardt.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for the family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the NICU at MU Hospital or Columbia Civic Orchestra.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com