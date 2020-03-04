John "Rebel" Richard Rigsbee, 70, of Columbia passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Landmark Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 6, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St.
John was born in Flat River on Oct. 12, 1949, to Herbert and Betty (Cruch) Rigsbee. He graduated from Flat River High School. He married Cathy Scott on July 23, 1984.
John worked on "the river" on boats and barges for Mobil Oil for over 30 years. He was a first mate at his time of retirement. He enjoyed being on the river over half a year at a time. "Rebel" loved riding motorcycles and trout fishing, but the most important to him were his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy, of the home; his mother, Betty Rigsbee of Harlington, Texas; sister, Margaret Sullivan of Independence; niece, Rebecca; an important family member, Bubba Nowlin; two dogs, Motley and Rosco; and three cats, Jingles, GG and Peanut. They will greatly miss their dad! He was preceded in death by his father, grandmother, father-in-law and mother-in-law.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.