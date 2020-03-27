John Robert "Bob" Humphreys was born in Lanes Mills, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 3, 1926.
He graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1944 and then attended the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State before joining the war effort in the Army Air Corps.
After World War II, he attended MU on the GI Bill and received his degree in broadcast journalism. He also met his wife, Columbia native Freda Lee Griffin Humphreys. They were married until her death on Oct. 5, 2019.
He spent 20 years in the radio business in Eastern Oregon living in Ontario, where he and Freda started their family. His son Kim was adopted in 1952 and his son Steve was adopted in 1958. He would have many roles, eventually presiding over five radio stations in an ownership role.
He returned to Columbia and the Missouri School of Journalism in 1970 to earn a master's degree and to start down a new career path. In 1973, Dean Fisher appointed Bob to the newly created position of general manager of the Columbia Missourian. He held this role until 1987 when he became the chairperson for the Advertising Department. He retired from MU in 1992.
Never one to stay idle, he opened two Play It Again Sports stores with his sons, Kim and Steve. Eventually, his days were filled with his hobbies of volunteering and running. He was a member of the Columbia Track Club, a lay reader at the Calvary Episcopal Church, a volunteer at the Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center and an official for the MU Track & Field. He and Freda volunteered at The Wardrobe, and he was also an election judge. His favorite volunteering role was that of park patrol ranger on the Katy Trail, where he could combine his love of running with volunteering. In 2005, he was given the Hero Award as Columbia's Volunteer of the Year. He was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Lee Griffin Humphreys; father, J. Robert Humphreys; his mother, Marion McDonald Humphreys. and his brother, Fred A. Humphreys.
Survivors include his sons, Kimball and wife, Shirley, and Stephen and wife, Annette; and grandchildren, Monika Humphreys (Rich) of Bethesda, Maryland, Griffin Humphreys (Courtney) of Beaverton, Oregon, and Brock, Ben and Bailey Humphreys, all of Columbia.
A memorial service at the Calvary Episcopal Church and a celebration of life are pending.