Jon Nelson Hall (76) died Wednesday, January 17, at The Neighborhood in Columbia, MO. He was born on August 7, 1946, in Kirksville, MO, to Glenn Franklin Hall and Carolyn Joan Nelson Hall, who pre-deceased him. He spent most of his life in the Kansas City area (Lake Waukomis & Blue Springs), graduated from Park Hill High School in 1964 and the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1968.
Jon was a gifted musician, singer, and writer, who was frequently published in THE AMERICAN THINKER. Years ago, he worked as a computer programmer/analyst for KU Medical Center, but last July, he retired to The Terrace in Columbia.