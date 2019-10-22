Jonathan Michael Butterworth, 21, of Columbia passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his home in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at The Crossing Church with Pastor Nathan Tiemeyer officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jonathan was born March 25, 1998, in Columbia, the son of Michael and Julie (Willard) Butterworth. Jonathan enjoyed bowling, playing piano and baseball, going to gymnastics and playing video games.

Survivors include his parents, Michael and Julie Butterworth of Columbia; one brother, Dustin Butterworth of Columbia; three sisters, Shanae Butterworth of Columbia, Shelby Huffman (Nathan) of Forsyth and Savannah Butterworth of Columbia; maternal grandmother, Carol Maxwell (Bill) of Springfield; and paternal grandfather, Rod Butterworth (Linda) of Ozark. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Willard, and paternal grandmother, Joanna Butterworth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pascale’s Pals Inc., c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.

