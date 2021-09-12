JONATHAN FIELDS, 27, from Columbia, Missouri, passed on September 2, 2021. Known to his friends as “Jonny,” Jonathan never met a stranger. Jonathan is survived by his parents: Dave and Rachel Fields of Columbia, Missouri; his sister Anna Fields of St. Louis; his grandparents Jim and Laura Fields of Little Rock, Arkansas; and extended family members in Columbia, Missouri.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you