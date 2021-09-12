JONATHAN FIELDS, 27, from Columbia, Missouri, passed on September 2, 2021. Known to his friends as “Jonny,” Jonathan never met a stranger. Jonathan is survived by his parents: Dave and Rachel Fields of Columbia, Missouri; his sister Anna Fields of St. Louis; his grandparents Jim and Laura Fields of Little Rock, Arkansas; and extended family members in Columbia, Missouri.
Jonathan Fields, March 20, 1994 — Sept. 2, 2021
- Submitted by Family
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.