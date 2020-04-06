Joseph L. Kurzejeski died April 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Newman Center in Columbia.
Mr. Kurzejeski was born April 9, 1927, in Twin Rocks, Pennsylvania, to Walter Frank and Anna Caroline (Malek) Kurzejeski. He married Elda L. Vecchi on Oct. 24, 1953, in Canandaigua, New York. Joseph was a World War II Navy Veteran. He attended Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, and the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama, receiving a master’s degree in health care administration.
He spent his entire career, over 40 years, in the health care field. He held various clinical faculty appointments in health care administration at several universities, including MU.
Before retiring, Joseph was director at the Truman Veterans' Hospital in Columbia.
He is survived by his wife, Elda; sons, Eric (Lori), Neal (Kris), Adam and Paul (Lisa); daughter, Lisa (Mac Gable); grandchildren Joe, Meghan, Eva, Zachary, Wyatt, Adam and Katie; and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by grandsons Jack and Samuel.
Memorials may be made to the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation, the St. Thomas More Newman Center or the American Cancer Society.