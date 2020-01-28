Joseph Marcel Vandepopuliere, 90, of Columbia died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Joe was born June 21, 1929, near Parkville, the son of Marcel A. and Amy Irene Jantzen Vandepopuliere. He married Marjorie A. Smith on Sept. 6, 1953, in Kansas City.
He received his B.S. in biology from Central Missouri State, M.S. in chemistry from MU and doctorate in animal nutrition from the University of Florida.
Joe worked as a research scientist at Ralston Purina in St. Louis for 17 years and developed several successful animal chow products. He finished his career at MU, dedicating his life to his students and research as a professor for 25 years with the Poultry extension program area within the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources' Division of Animal Sciences. He retired in August 1997.
Joe was a member of the St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Columbia. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and snow skiing with his children, grandchildren and friends.
Joe is survived by his wife, Marjorie; four daughters, Amy (Jerry) Lehman of Jefferson City, Mary (David) Thorne of Holts Summit, Carla (Jefferson) Vandepopuliere of Jefferson City and Linda (Stacie) Vandepopuliere of Columbia; nine grandchildren, Christine (Dane) Hughes, John (Tiffany) Lehman, Carrie Lehman, Garrett (Chris) Thorne, Taylor Thorne, Alicia (Werner) Nels, Lauren Nicastro, Joseph and Isaac Vandepopuliere; and six great-grandchildren, Jillian and Parker Thorne, Dax and Cal Hughes and Wade and Otto Lehman. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Parrish of McArthur, California. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gus Vandepopuliere.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private burial will also take place later.
Condolences may be left for the family at parkermillard.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd St., or Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.