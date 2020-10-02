Joyce Ann Trabue, 75, of Columbia passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, after a long illness.Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Heath Director all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often.
Joyce was born Sept. 11, 1945, to Clayton and Norma Neason Mallory in Moberly. She was a loving wife to William E. Trabue for 51 years. She was a homemaker, a mother of three and a stepmother of two. She loved spending time with her family and decorating for the holidays. She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and bowling. She was also a passionate ceramics artist.
Joyce is survived by her husband William; her children, Clay Dinwiddie of Columbia, Joy Nickles of Columbia, Dewey Womack of Columbia, Kim Boling of Lenter, and Karen Drunmire of Eldon, along with 13 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shred online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.