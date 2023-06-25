Joyce Mrkvicka Lindholm passed away on June 15, 2023, joining her late husband, Bob Lindholm. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Heckey, Overland Park, KS, and Kristin Gadsden, Columbia, MO.

She was born on February 10, 1942 in Aurora, Illinois, to Gertrude Eleanor Mrkvicka and Louis Stephen Mrkvicka. Joyce graduated from East Aurora High in 1960. She pursued a career in elementary education with a focus on special education and speech therapy, attending Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale and Colorado State College (aka University of Northern Colorado). Joyce married Alan Clark in 1965, and they had two daughters, Lisa and Kristin.