Joyce Mrkvicka Lindholm passed away on June 15, 2023, joining her late husband, Bob Lindholm. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Heckey, Overland Park, KS, and Kristin Gadsden, Columbia, MO.
She was born on February 10, 1942 in Aurora, Illinois, to Gertrude Eleanor Mrkvicka and Louis Stephen Mrkvicka. Joyce graduated from East Aurora High in 1960. She pursued a career in elementary education with a focus on special education and speech therapy, attending Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale and Colorado State College (aka University of Northern Colorado). Joyce married Alan Clark in 1965, and they had two daughters, Lisa and Kristin.
She had a fulfilling career as a speech therapist and worked in various positions in state government, ultimately meeting the love of her life, Bob Lindholm, whom she married in 1981.
After retiring, Joyce and Bob moved from Jefferson City, MO and settled in Lindsborg, KS, where they embraced adventure, traveling both domestically and internationally. Joyce remained active in her community, serving as a docent, camp counselor, and participating in local festivals and events. Her home was a warm and welcoming place where she enjoyed hosting loved ones.
As Bob’s health declined, Joyce sought better care facilities and relocated to Overland Park, Kansas, and later to Columbia, Missouri, to be closer to family. She continued to be a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, creating a joyful atmosphere for her loved ones.
Joyce will be remembered for her love, generosity, and dedication to family and community. Her memory lives on in the hearts of those she touched. In addition to her two daughters and their father, she is survived by her four grandchildren, Phoebe Gadsden, Alex Heckey, Clark Gadsden, William Gadsden, and Julia Gadsden; two sons-in-law, Brad Heckey and Chris Gadsden; and one cat, Ava.
Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com, where you may also find the full obituary and other information.