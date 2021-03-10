Joyce K. Marcum, 92, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away February 12, 2021, with family by her side after bravely fighting pancreatic cancer. She was a proud Mother of five daughters, three sons-in-law, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
Memorials are suggested for a tribute bench on the University of Missouri campus as Joyce and Floyd were proud Mizzou supporters. Please send gift to: Mizzou Gift Processing, 407 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, MO 65211, ATTN: Tim McLaughlin — Joyce Marcum Tribute Bench Program.
Private burial will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband.