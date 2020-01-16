Joyce Marie Elder, 63, of Sturgeon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, surrounded by her loved ones.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Riechmann Indoor Pavilion in Stephens Lake Park, 2300 E. Walnut St., Columbia.
Joyce was born March 3, 1956, in Maldon, Missouri, to Fred Green Jr. and Helen Hunt-Green-Carter. Joyce was a cherished employee of Midwest Gold & Gem Corp. for over 30 years. Joyce was a devoted loving mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt and friend who will be remembered for her sassy comebacks and vivacious personality.
Joyce is survived by sons Charles David Nichols Jr. and Jeremy Malcom Elder; granddaughters Breanne Nichols, Katelyn Nichols, Jaylin Elder and Massey Marshall; grandson Jeremy Elder Jr.; sisters Judy Yoder and Debbie Mozingo; many close cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friend Mike Slate.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Ruth Kennedy and Patricia (Trish) Green.