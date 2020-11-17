Joyce Persinger, 85, passed away peacefully at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia on Nov. 15, 2020.
Joyce Elaine (Smith) Persinger was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Easley to Paul and Dorothy (McCoy) Smith. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1954 and married Billy Persinger in 1963. Together they had one son, Johnny.
She attended Dripping Springs Christian Church in Columbia until her illness required her to move into the care of Ashland Healthcare. Joyce was a homemaker who raised her five sons and helped with child care at Dripping Spring Christian Church.
She loved to quilt, bake, garden and attend antique steam engine shows with her husband and family.
She is survived by her son, Johnny R. (Kim) Persinger of Sedalia; stepsons, William B. (Linda) Persinger of Harrisburg, Thomas A. Persinger of Centralia, Robert F. (Crystal) Persinger of Columbia and one step daughter-in-law, Penny Persinger; brothers, Ronald Smith of Ashland and David (Donna) Smith of Columbia; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Frank Persinger and one stepson, Ronald W. Persinger.
Services for Joyce will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., both at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W Columbia, MO 65202. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Dripping Spring Christian Church, 2701 W. Dripping Springs Road, Columbia MO 65201.