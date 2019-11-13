Dr. Joycelin “Joyce” Louise Hulett, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home in Columbia.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with service to follow at noon. Interment will be at Columbia Cemetery.
Born Oct. 8, 1940, in Marshall, Missouri, to Francis and Mary Ruth (Daniel) Brown, she grew up just outside of Slater, Missouri, on the family farm. She was a 1958 graduate of Slater High School. Joyce moved to Columbia to attend MU, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics and elementary education, followed by a master’s degree in education in curriculum and instruction and a doctorate in reading education and child and family development.
Joyce was well respected and loved by the many that knew her. Her life was devoted to education. Joyce began her career with Strawn Elementary School where she taught first and second grade and was principal for a year. She taught second grade at Rock Bridge Elementary School for 11 years. She then served as a language arts consultant for Columbia Public Schools for 17 years. She chaired the committee for the first outdoor classroom at Two-Mile Prairie and co-chaired the first outdoor classroom at Rock Bridge Elementary School. Joyce taught early childhood education classes at Fort Hays State University, Columbia College, Northwest Missouri State University, William Woods University and MU. She also taught online courses at MU Direct. She authored many publications and books on education, including publishing two books within the last year. Joyce was an educational columnist for the Columbia Daily Tribune for eight years.
Her list of accomplishments and organizations included: Tribute of a Hero Award for her countless hours of volunteer work through the Columbia community, serving various positions in the Columbian and International chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, P.E.O., General Federation of Women’s Club, Tuesday Club, Boone County Retired Teachers Association and Missouri Retired Teachers Association, City of Columbia-Volunteer of the Year 2011, countless hours of volunteer service at Central Missouri Food Bank, helping initiate the Buddy Pack Program and induction into the Columbia Public Schools Foundation Hall of Leaders 2018, Missouri Symphony Society, Boone County Historical Society and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Joyce is survived by daughter Sheri Hulett Hines (Robert) of Columbia; granddaughter Caroline “Callie” Hines of Kansas City; brothers Gerald “Jerry” (Liz) Brown of Slater and Francis “Wayne” (Rose) Brown of Gillam; nieces and nephews Dan (Nancy) Hinnah, Stan (Debbie) Hinnah, Ronnie Hinnah, Cheryl (Denton) Griest, Sandy (Don) Payne, Jerry (Zobe) Brown, Barbara (Ricky) Ballew, Ginger Brown, Troy (Tina) Brown, Gina Brown, and Cary (Becky) Brown; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by sister Marilyn Brown Hinnah; brother Franklin Brown; brother-in-law Earl Franklin Hinnah; niece Karen Brown Thomas; nephew Christopher Brown; and her companion of 22 years, Donald Gene Ritchey.
Joyce enjoyed playing Cut Throat Dominoes with her friends, spending time with family members and loved Christmas.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Central Missouri Food Bank, Columbia Public Schools Foundation and Boone County Historical Society. Bins will be provided at the funeral home for donations of canned food items or peanut butter for the Buddy Pack program at Joyce’s request. The Buddy Pack Program sends 7,500 jars of peanut butter home with students on a monthly basis.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.