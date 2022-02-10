Judith (Bassett) Mecham, age 82, of Columbia, completed her earthly journey on February 1, 2022, at The Bluffs following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Judy was born on November 23, 1939, in Salem, MA, to Gardiner and Edna (Birdsall) Bassett. Soon after, the family moved to Glastonbury, CT. She was born with a thirst for adventure. Her childhood was full of wonderful times spent exploring the woods with her siblings, and summers at “Brewster Magic”, the family cottage on Cape Cod. As a teenager, she got her first horse and developed a passion for all things equestrian. Judy had a lifelong love of learning and continued her education into her golden years. She earned a Master of Arts in Education and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Somehow, she managed to have enough adventures for several lifetimes, including working on a cattle ranch in Montana for a year, entering and accidentally winning a Wild Bull Riding Contest in college, summers spent as a camp counselor at Word of Life Camp in NY, and countless cross country road trips with her children. She never passed up an opportunity to try out a new swimming hole. She was a gifted storyteller and writer who could paint a vivid picture in your mind with one of her captivating tales.
She married Clint Mecham on October 2, 1965, in Glastonbury, CT. They moved to Utah, where they raised Clint’s two sons from a prior marriage together and welcomed their first child, Paul. They later moved to Missouri, and continued to grow their family after losing Paul to a tragic accident. She poured her heart into her family, her students, and her patients. She mothered the motherless, cared for the sick and hurting, advocated for those in need, and touched countless lives with her devotion to serving others. Everywhere she went, she was drawn to those with a need she could meet. She was a devout Christian who lived out her faith by loving others well.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Aaron Meacham of Harrisburg, Amy Golub (Matthew) of Fulton, and step children, Joe Mecham (Linda) of Trinidad, CO, and Travis Mecham (Vera) of Broken Arrow, OK, her grandchildren, and her siblings, Gardiner Bassett Jr., Suzanne Deveraux, Mark Bassett, and Elisabeth Walls. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clint Mecham, and son, Paul Gardiner Mecham.
The family would like to express our deep gratitude to the staff at The Bluffs who ensured that her final years were peaceful and happy.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be sent to CARDV: PO Box 786 Fulton, Missouri 65251