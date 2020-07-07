Judith Ann Durk died unexpectedly Sunday, July 5, 2020.
She was born March 4, 1944, to Roscoe and Addie Malone of Camdenton, Missouri. She was the sister of Roy, Ruth, Bill, Louise, Jerry and Barb.
Judy married Jac Durk on July 12, 1964. Together, they raised four children. Judy was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved listening to music, singing and researching her ancestry.
Judy had a special knack for knowing when others needed a hug, a kind word or to just know they had someone on their side.
Judy is survived by her husband; her children, Julie Fitzmaurice (Brad), Amy Brungardt (Jerold), Beth Scarborough (Sid) and Jon Durk (Kim); 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Liberty Baptist Church, 7461 N. Brown Station Road, in Columbia. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the church, with a committal service to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Higbee, Missouri.
Donations may also be made in honor of Judith Ann Durk to the OI Foundation in c/o Memorial Funeral Home or online at oif.org.
