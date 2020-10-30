Judy Marlaine Davis, 71, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Judy was born March 7, 1949, in Balfour, North Dakota, to George and Alpha (Kjos) Riba. She was a 1967 graduate of Drake High School in Drake, North Dakota.
Judy worked as an administrative assistant for many years at Columbia Regional Hospital until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, traveling to various destinations, visiting local casinos, going to the beach, playing pranks on people and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Judy is survived by five daughters, Sarah Campbell (Chris), Erica Cureton (Eric), Monica Davis (Oscar), Andrea Davis and Angela Davis-Schlieper (Jared); one brother, Grant Riba; one sister, Wendy Felt; 10 grandchildren, Audriana Davis, Shantia Davis, Teaona Davis, Miguel Davis, Ronald Davis, Juan Davis, Cruz Davis, Sivad Davis, Anna Schlieper and Michelle Schlieper; and three great-grandchildren, Justin Jr., De’Andre and Malachi.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alpha Riba; her husband, Ronald Davis; one brother, Darrell Lehse; her biological father, Gordon Lehse; and her biological mother, Doris Leadingfighter.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, immediately followed by the funeral service at noon. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St, Columbia; 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com