Judy (Judith Elizabeth) Froese rocketed into Hutchinson, KS, on March 21, 1947, the daughter of Herman and Eva Froese. As a twirler and songbird at Hutchinson High School, she led every parade and sang soprano and alto in choir and acapella performances. Hutchinson, alas, was not an adequate vessel for her luminous spirit. After attending Wichita State University, Judy moved to Tulsa, OK, where she met the love of her life, Stuart Templeman. They shared great adventures traversing the western United States and exploring national and state parks in a pop-up camper. Judy possessed an avid curiosity and a wanderlust that sent her many places off the beaten path. She was an avid reader and a lover of all old movies (and some new), crafts, cooking, and spending time in her art studio. Judy loved to travel—antiquing road trips or beach getaways to Jamaica—she was always game to try new things. Judy was the life of the party and she was eagerly awaited at family gatherings by beloved niece Sarah Froese and nephews Ethan (Laura) Froese and Aaro (Michelle) Froese, as well as great nephew Nolan Froese and great nieces Skyler and Sophie Froese. Judy could bring excitement and joy into any room she entered. She would be extremely angry if anyone was sad at her passing.
Judy was preceded in death by her father and mother and her brothers Robert Froese and James Froese. She leaves her best love, Stuart Templeman, of the home, sisters-in-law Dottie Froese and Sally Froese, Philip Templeman (Cindy), nephew Jay (Missy) Templeman and their children Kaden, Jaxon and Stella, niece Lindsay (Slaten) Leach, and numerous friends and colleagues. Judy and Stuart send many thanks to her doctors, nurses and health professionals at Oklahoma Cancer Research Institute and her dedicated hospice care team. Please lift a glass to Judy and consider donating to Animal Aid of Tulsa (https://www.animalaid.org/). A celebration of life will be announced at a later date—you won’t want to miss it! Arrangements under the direction of Cremation Society of Oklahoma (918-499-8787).