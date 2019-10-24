Julia Christabel Falkner-Tompkins, 83, of Columbia passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Columbia Post Acute Rehabilitation.
Julia was born Jan. 10, 1936, in London, the daughter of Sir Donald Keith Falkner, KBE, and Christabel Margaret (Fullard) Falkner, both of whom preceded her in death. Her primary education included four years in Italy, during which time she attended The Poggio Imperiale in Florence and the Sacro Cuore Convent in Rome. Moving to the United States with her parents in 1950, she attended high school in Ithaca, New York, graduating in 1954. She attended Ithaca College, where she met her husband, William Hawley Wheeler of Plattsburg, New York. They were married Dec. 27, 1955, and subsequently divorced.
In 1973, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stephens College, and in 1976, enrolled in the University of Missouri masters program in psychology. On Oct. 2, 1976, she married Harold Lloyd Tompkins of Hannibal, who preceded her in death. During her career, she assisted in the naissance of OATS and was Executive Director of the Central Missouri Foster Grandparents Program, during which time she received honorary recognition by the Reagan Administration.
Her parents returned to England in 1960, and she returned there in 1986 to care for them. In England, she was associated with several musicians’ social services, including the Musicians Benevolent Fund in London. Following the death of her parents in 1994, she traveled to South Africa, New Zealand and Canada, visiting relatives. In 2000, she returned to the United States, settling back in Columbia. She became a member of the University of Missouri Choral Union, a member of the Students of Win Horner Writers’ Group, and initiated the senior assistance program, "At Your Service." Julia was a member of Mensa and an author, publishing two books.
Survivors include: her two children, Jeffrey Keith Wheeler of Columbia and Lesley Jane Shannon (Joseph) of Staten Island, New York; one sister, Philippa Schwendimann of Phoenix, Arizona; step-son Tom Tompkins of Atlanta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Arielle Wheeler Orme, Adrian Wheeler, Erin Shannon, Joseph Shannon III and Alex Canesse; four great-grandchildren; cousin Philippa Letsky of Columbia; nieces Laura Joy Eidelson (Bruce) of Seattle, Washington, and Allison Elizabeth Darnell (James) of Phoenix, Arizona; and step-niece Janine Johnston.
She was preceded in death by daughter Jocelyn Philippa Canesse.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Missouri Foster Grandparents Program, or OATS Transit in Columbia, c/o Memorial Funeral Ho me, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO 65202.
