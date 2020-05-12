Julius O. Kinder, 90, of Columbia passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Truman Veterans' Hospital.
Julius was born Sept. 29, 1929, in St. Louis to Elzie William and Blanche Irene Kinder. He married Betty Gene Harlow in Mexico, Missouri, on May 15, 1952, and she preceded him in death.
He was a loving husband and father as well as a faithful public servant. He loved life, and he loved to laugh as he shared fascinating stories of life’s journey.
He proudly and honorably served as an Infantryman in the U.S. Army from Nov. 12, 1946, to May 22, 1950. He was drafted back into the U.S. Army and, again, served proudly and honorably from Dec. 12, 1952, to July 28, 1954.
He served as a firefighter for the city of Columbia for 26 years from Oct. 6, 1958, to Oct. 7, 1984. Upon entering service with the Columbia Fire Department, he drove the “Herc,” a 1940 General Pumper Truck powered by a Hercules engine. After retirement, he led the effort to restore the “Herc,” and it is still owned and used by the city of Columbia.
He is survived by his sons, Raymond Kinder, Michael Kinder (Linda) and James Kinder; daughter, Carol Ann Crites; brother Kenneth Leroy Singleton (Jean); sisters Violet Musgrove, Juanita Roe and Glacial Watson; and companion, Ruth Chick. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by sisters Wilma Caldwell, Rosalie Thumm and Gloral Coon and a brother, Ace Kinder.
Friends and family will be received at 10 a.m. May 18 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with a funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Dripping Springs Christian Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at millardfamilychapels.com.