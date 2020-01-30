June Carbery Tremaine, 87, of Columbia died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. She was born June 22, 1932, in Patterson, New Jersey, the daughter of Leo and Elizabeth (Hillmann) Carbery. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.

