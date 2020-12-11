June Huether, 96, passed away Dec. 7, 2020 at Columbia Manor Care Center. She was born July 22, 1924, in St. Louis to James and Stella Boulch. Her occupations were wife, mother and retail salesperson.
June is survived by her daughter, Mary Whobrey; son-in-law, John Whobrey; sons, Craig Russell and Steven Russell; grandsons, Shannon Whobrey and Shawn Whobrey (Teresa); great-grandsons Dustin James and Dylan Whobrey; great-granddaughter, Hannah Whobrey; and niece, Maergaret Kennedy (Glennon).
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Huether; son, Kevin Russell; four sisters and three brothers.
The family wishes to express much gratitude to the staff of Columbia Manor for their loving care.
In accordance with June’s wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.