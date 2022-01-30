Justin Thomas Foley, 49, of Columbia, Missouri, died on January 20, 2022, of complications from kidney cancer.
He was born on January 20, 1973, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Nancy (Epperson) Foley and Tom Foley. He moved with his family to Topeka, Kansas, in 1976, and then to Columbia, Missouri, in 1988.
Justin graduated from Hickman High School in 1991 and from Columbia College in 1997, with a BA in history and political science. He married Laura (Ryan) Foley on October 19, 1996. Their son, David, was born in October 2012.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy, of Columbia; father, Tom, of Tallahassee, FL; wife, Laura, and son, David, both of Columbia; brother, Trevor, sister-in-law, Kami, and nieces, Teagan and Tenley, of Holts Summit; and countless other loved ones who have been touched by his wit, his huge heart, and his helping hands.
The burial will be private, but a celebration of life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ellis Fischel Patient Assistance Fund or the Food Bank for Northeast and Central Missouri.
Everything can be taken from a man but one thing; the last of the human freedoms-to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.-Viktor Frankl
