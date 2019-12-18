Justin Wayne Wiles, 39, passed away unexpectedly at his home Dec. 7, 2019. Justin was born Aug. 4, 1980, to James "JW" Wiles and Tina Wilson. Justin was a good son; he always helped his father with various jobs, including as a produce worker. Justin had a passion for video games, and playing was his favorite pastime.

Justin is survived by his parents; brother Marshell Reilinger; aunts Tracy and Tanya and uncle Danny.

A funeral service will be held for Justin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Salvation Army Church, 1108 W. Ash St.

Donations can be made in Justin’s name to the Salvation Army.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.