Karen Lee Chandler of Columbia passed away at home Sept. 1, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. and the memorial service will follow at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
In keeping with the guidelines put forth by Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services, all guests are required to wear a mask, keep social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize hands often. Friends are invited to join a virtual service via Facebook live; please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com and select the view livestream tab under services at the time of the service. If you are unable to view the service live, it will be available for replay on the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia Facebook page after the service ends.
She was born May 23, 1965, in Columbia, daughter of Waldo and Mary Dothage. Karen spent her early years involved in Girl Scouts, Sea Scouts and the Rock Bridge Flag Team. She had great memories of summer family vacations, visiting relatives in Utah and national parks out West.
Karen graduated from MU with a degree from the College of Public and Community Services. The majority of her working life was spent as a supervisor in Columbia Parks and Recreation. She was instrumental in planning and coordinating First Night, the Heritage Festival and Fire in the Sky every year. She wrote two books on event planning.
Karen is survived by her husband, Rick Chandler; son Blake Ramey; sister, Denise Dothage, and brother, Jack Dothage. She was preceded in death by her parents Waldo and Mary Dothage, and her brother, David Dothage. The family wishes to thank Compassus Hospice Care and Deborah O’Neil for their compassionate care. Memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice.
