Karen Sue Heywood, 63, of Columbia left this earth March 23, 2020.
Karen was born July 12, 1956, to Carol and Glenda Downey in Springfield, Massachusetts. On Feb. 22, 1975, she was married to Paul Heywood, by whom she is survived.
Throughout their 45 years of marriage, their family grew to include nine children: Les (April), Natalia, Katrinia (Timothy), Shalia (Jeremy), Allen (Rosie), Kalia (Derick), Devon, Ireailia and Andrew, who proceeded her in death in 2015. They also have 21 grandchildren, Makayla (Jordon), Trenton, Sarah, Anthony, Tyrese, Paul, Cash, Brianna (Sean), Jacob, Abagail, Dylan, Alex, Lucas, Myalia, Gloria, Xavier, Keianna, Denayah, DeAndre, Jonathan and Joshua; two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Jackson; and too many four-legged family members to count!
In addition to their biological and adopted children, there are many others who shared their home and hearts through foster care. Karen, a published author, wrote about this journey in "Chicken Soup for the Soul: Empty Nesters."
While telling the story of their family, Karen writes, "The rewards far outweigh the challenges of parenting previously traumatized children. Certainly, at times I may question my sanity. And yes, I wonder where in the world I might have traveled had I not opened my home to these kids — until a little one's arms tenderly tug me back to reality. Then I realize my world is right here. With them. At home."
Karen is also survived by her sisters Kathy (Jimmie) and Chris (Todd), as well as her brother, Russell (Andrea). She was preceded in death by her sister Connie. Karen, Kathy and Chris began taking "sister trips" shortly after Connie's passing to celebrate her life, as well as their time together. They each had their own word they attributed to each other: faith, hope and love. Karen's word, of course, was love.
If you knew her, there is no doubt Karen talked to you about how special her family was to her. And if you were in her circle by any means, there is a good chance you thought you were her favorite. That's because she made everyone feel special. Whether it was through heartfelt cards and notes, specially chosen and inscribed books or thoughtful gifts, she was always trying to make sure everyone knew they were worthy and valued.
In addition to her family, Karen loved books of all sorts, spending time in nature and creative writing. Having lived years in Massachusetts, Illinois and Missouri, she thoroughly appreciated the beauty of the ocean, the river and the woods. Stories of her memories and adventures were often published in online communities, as well as Inside Columbia Magazine.
In 2007, Karen graduated magna cum laude and class president from Stephens College with a bachelor's degree in English and creative writing. As one of 10 students selected to represent the Ten Ideals (core values) of Stephens College, she was chosen to represent leadership. That same year, she also represented the Sigma Tau Delta Honor Society at the International Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as the winner of the Best Essay on the Common Reader Award. Karen went on to be an adjunct professor at Stephens College. Prior to her time at Stephens, she was a graduate and member of Phi Theta Kappa at Moberly Area Community College.
A future memorial service will be held at Oakland Christian Church in Columbia, where she was a member.