Kathleen Brookshier Berkbuegler, 79, of Mexico, Missouri, passed Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Centralia.
The daughter of John and Margaret Cassett Cahill, she was born Dec. 19, 1940, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Kathleen graduated from Woodbury College in California with honors with a bachelor of arts in business. She worked as a manager and president for various credit unions.
She attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Centralia and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and playing cards.
Kathleen is survived by daughters Katie Merrill of Hallsville and Margaret K. Brookshier of Hallsville; a son, Gary Brookshier of Arizona; and a step-son John Berkbuegler Jr. of Hallsville. She is also survived by two sisters, Diane Sonsini (Tom) and Eileen Smith; grandchildren Beckie Merrill (Josh McGinnis), Leslie Mitchell (James), Monica Fulkerson (Joe) and Blake Berkbuegler; and great- grandchildren Amelia and Nori Mitchell.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Columbia.
Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Centerview Cemetery in Johnson County.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St. 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com