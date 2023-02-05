Kathryn Jo Fults Ward, age 65, of Fayette, MO passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm, both at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

