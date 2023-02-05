Kathryn Jo Fults Ward, age 65, of Fayette, MO passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm, both at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Kathryn was born April 25, 1957 to Sidney and Bonita Fults in Florissant, MO. She married Glen Ward on September 24, 1995 and he survives. Kathryn is also survived by two daughters, Jennifer Lewis and husband Brian, Joliet, IL and Janis Bultemeier and husband Adam, Columbia MO; one brother, Steve Fults and wife Connie, Chesterfield MO; and four grandchildren, Maverick Lewis, Oliver Bultemeier, Harlow Bultemeier and Scarlett Lewis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Bonita Fults and brother, Sidney (Jon) Fults.
Kathryn was a PICU nurse for 28 years at University of Missouri. Her passion was pit bulls and she founded ARFF MO Pit Bull Rescue with daughter Janis in 2009. Kathryn was able to overturn multiple breed specific legislations and saved hundreds of pit bulls along the way. Kathryn’s love of animals didn’t stop with dogs, she also had several horses, goats, barn cats, and a groundhog she couldn’t get rid of. Kathryn was a gifted drummer who played with her husband and the Kansas City Streetband. She was a dedicated grandmother that taught her grandkids about life on the farm and how to hit a mean softball.
Our family is grateful to know that Kathryn is finally at peace.