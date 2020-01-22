Kathryn Alleine Jones, 80, of Columbia passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Praise Assembly Church, 4300 Clark Lane, with funeral services at 11 a.m.
Kathy was born Aug. 26, 1939, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of James Patrick Tigue and Alleine (Knowles) Tigue. Kathy was employed as a waitress at various restaurants in town, including Denny’s and Magnolia Inn & Suites, where she made lifelong friends. She enjoyed watching soap operas and going fishing. Kathy enjoyed making a loving home with Bennie Thornton for 37 years. He truly was her soul mate.
Kathy is survived by two sons, Tony (Mary) Jones and Terry (Alice) Jones; her siblings David Mustoe, Roy Mustoe and Betty Tuck; her grandchildren Bobby Jones, Stacy Nole, Crystal Lee, Jason Smith, Tony Jones, Shawn Cochran, Skeeter Stone, Jason Jones, Jeremy Jones, Rusty Jones, Amie Rieves, Terrence Rieves and Chase Rieves; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Bennie Thornton; her siblings Max Mustoe and Dallas Tuck; and one grandchild Shawn Cochran.
Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.