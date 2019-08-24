It’s been quite a while — almost a hundred years! I came into the world on December 28, 1922, in Sweet Springs, Missouri. I was the sixth child (fifth girl). There would be two boys after me, Ralph and Glenn. It looks like there is now one leaf left of the family tree — Glenn.
Well, I’ve had a full life. Dad died at 74 years old and I was told to make a place for mother, and that’s what I did. She lived with me for twenty-five years at my home on Texas Avenue. All the family would come to see her, and I would get in on all of it. Well, Mother died in 1956. Then Dorothy came to live with me for three years. She passed away in the nursing home. She hadn’t been there very long. My older sisters and brothers died also. I had many wonderful years. We would all get together at my house every November to celebrate birthdays. Dad and Mother’s were on the same day, Nov. 16. Dad was five years older, though.
It was a wonderful thing when the Gospel came in 1930. It brought great blessings and we had wonderful days. We had Sunday morning meetings for years, until Dad died and Mother moved in with me. Now I’ve gone to be with her. Glenn is left, but he is brave and will carry on — trusting in God who will help him. And his family will help him, too! Hope God’s love will keep us safe until then!
Written by Kathryn L. Steinkuhler.
