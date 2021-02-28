Daughter, sister, wife, mother, and retired registered nurse, Kathryn “Kathy” Frala Martin, passed away peacefully at her home on February 21, 2021, at the age of 63. Her family was with her through the end. At this time, no services are scheduled.
Kathy was born to Robert “Bob” and Erma (Sechrest) Frala on February 25, 1957 in Evanston, IL. She moved to Columbia at the age of 9 and went on to graduate from Hickman High School, Class of 1975. Kathy and her husband, Gregg, were set up on a blind date by their parents in February of 1983. It was love at first sight, and they married on October 29, 1983. Their relationship was one to be admired – full of love, respect, laughter, family, and friends.
Kathy’s nursing career was a source of great pride. She began as a licensed practical nurse at Columbia Regional Hospital. There, she was selected by the Pink Ladies as the recipient of a scholarship to further her nursing education. She graduated as a registered nurse from Central Methodist University.
Her talent, skill, and pleasant personality were recognized by Dr. Jerry D. Kennett, M.D., who hired her as a private nurse. Kathy continued working for Dr. Kennett until the birth of her first child, after which she took a break from nursing to raise her and Gregg’s two children (son Casey and daughter Kelley).
After Casey and Kelley were in school, anxious to return to nursing, Kathy began work at Boone Hospital Center as a part-time RN in the newborn nursery — a job she enjoyed very much. From there, she became a full-time member of the specialty nursing staff at Boone Hospital Center’s GI Lab.
Kathy retired in 2018, after 25 years of service at Boone Hospital Center. She was respected by all as a strong member of her exclusive team and she was very proud to work for such a recognized, first-rate hospital.
Kathy’s passions included her family, her children, her dogs, her home, her friends, attending music festivals, her pool, and her gardens. Two of her biggest joys were her granddaughters, Drew and Darcy. She was an active, fun, and amazing grandmother, who loved every minute of her role as such.
Kathy’s care for her father, throughout his later years, was exceptional — the decisions she helped make, time and time again, prolonged his life. Kathy was a board member of Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center and she cared very much for its purpose. She will be missed dearly by many.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Gregg D. Martin, of Columbia; her son Casey Martin, his wife Jamie, and their two daughters — Drew and Darcy — all of Columbia; her daughter Kelley Rebert and her husband, Casey, of Denver, CO; her mother, Erma (Sechrest) Frala, of Columbia; her brother James “Jim” Frala of Columbia; her sister, Julie Frala (George Marshall), of Hartsburg; and her brother-in-law Terry Martin and his wife Michelle of Jefferson City. She is also survived by nephews and nieces — nephew James “Jimmy” Frala and his wife Kristen of Wentzville; niece Carly Frala of St. Louis; nephew Benton “Ben” Frala of Pacific; nephew Patrick Martin and his wife Amber of Spartanburg, SC; and niece Jenny Snyder and her husband Dillon of Boise, ID. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Bob” Frala, her father-in-law Lynn Martin, and her mother-in-law Ruth (McKinney) Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathy’s honor can be made to Boone Hospital Foundation (by mail: Boone Hospital Foundation, 1600 East Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201; online: https://www.boone.org/Foundation/Donations) or Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center (by mail: 4895 East Highway 163, Columbia, MO 65201; online: https://cedarcreek.missouri.org/home/donate).
Condolences may be shared online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.