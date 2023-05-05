Kathy S. Reimler, 60, of Jamestown, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Boone Hospital.
Please refer to our website for the full obituary.
Friends will be received on Friday, May 5, 2023 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Jamestown from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Jamestown School gymnasium at 11:00 a.m. Kathy will be laid to rest in the St. Paul’s Evangelical Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. www.millardfamilychapels.com.
