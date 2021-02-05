On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Kay Lynn Powell Glass, loving sister, mother, grandmother, friend and active member of her community, passed away at the age of 72 in Boone Hospital. Kay was born on May 18, 1948 in Hazelton, Kansas to Ed Jr. and Edna Mae Powell, both of whom preceded her in death. She went to school for x-ray technology and then started her career as a radiation therapist. She worked at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center for 37 years. She married Robert Glass in 1982 and they had two daughters. She is survived by her brother, Roger Powell (Diane), daughters Hannah and Holly Glass, grandchildren (Adrienne and Ollie), and several nieces and nephews.
Kay was an avid crafter. She was talented in wheat weaving, cross stitching and baking, to name only a few things. She loved art, history, music and good food! She was an active member of Calvary Episcopal Church and was passionate about the Altar Guild and St. Nicholas Bazaar. Kay was also very involved with the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
After retiring in 2015, Kay began her adventures in world travel. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of visiting the pyramids of Egypt in 2018. She took many trips and enjoyed new adventures and experiences around the world.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Memorial Interment Service for family only will be held in the Memorial Garden at Calvary Episcopal Church on Saturday, February 6 at 2:00 pm. In her memory, we ask that donations be made to The Room at the Inn or to Calvary Episcopal Church Altar Guild.